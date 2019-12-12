As it is raining today, I am even more thankful for the picture perfect weather on Saturday for the 14th Annual Parade of Lights and all the other holiday events this weekend. On behalf of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, we wanted to extend our thanks to the many individuals and businesses who participated in the parade and the community who came out to enjoy the lights and sounds (and perhaps even the smells from the Donut Kitchen and Snow Mountain Kettle Corn!), of the season.
If you have any photos you would like to share on social media, please use #19paradeoflights and don’t forget to follow @greenechamber on facebook for more photos, as well as special information from our members and news about upcoming events. Save the date for next year’s parade, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
My apologies if we forget anyone, but we wanted to start the appreciations with the Town of Stanardsville and Mayor Gary Lowe and Roy Dye of STAR for their support. This year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative generously joined in co-sponsoring the parade with the Chamber and the town. Not only is REC generous in giving back to the community, they know how to decorate a great float.
We could not hold the parade without the support of local law enforcement, under the direction of Sheriff Steve Smith and Lt. Kevin Fried with the CERT team in full force to ensure the safety of attendees on foot and by car. Many thanks to community member LaVonne Fitts for volunteering to help out as a good neighbor. Stanardsville Supervisor Bill Martin once again provided his emcee time and talent for us.
We hope that attendees enjoyed the talented musicians of the Legacy Church Worship Band and the footwork of the Hi-Horse Cloggers before the parade. We were excited to welcome Adam Rondeau of Cville Country Radio Station, also as his first time attending the parade, so I hope people got a chance to stop by and see him.
My personal thanks to our board members Stacy Griffith, Zack Collier, Marianne Shephard, Josh Griffith and Chamber Administrative Assistant Kristi Stoken for all their hard work as well as the crazy guy on the bicycle Alan Yost who is my co-parade wrangler. My staff at Armstrong & Associates, Brandi Gehman and Angela Williams, and my long-suffering husband, Larry, didn’t have to help, but do so because they enjoy the parade and being part of this fun, community event.
Please don’t forget to shop at our amazing local small businesses for all of your gift and personal shopping not just at this time of year, but all year-Keep Your Green in Greene!
We wish everyone a happy, safe Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Shari Bedker
Treasurer, Chamber of Commerce
