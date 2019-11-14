I am writing you to let you know that Greene County has some nosey people in it. No matter what I do they got to be in it.
I would appreciate if people would mind their own business instead of minding mine. Sweep around your own door, before you sweep around mine.
What I do is none of any of y’all’s business. So mind your own and stay out of mine.
Like the song says, “be careful of the stones you throw.”
Harold Johnson
Dyke
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.