I am writing you to let you know that Greene County has some nosey people in it. No matter what I do they got to be in it.

I would appreciate if people would mind their own business instead of minding mine. Sweep around your own door, before you sweep around mine.

What I do is none of any of y’all’s business. So mind your own and stay out of mine.

Like the song says, “be careful of the stones you throw.”

Harold Johnson

Dyke

