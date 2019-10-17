Recently, I had an issue that required me to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for help. Our family dog was stuck in a brush pile, and we didn’t know what to do. We didn’t know whether or not to call the sheriff’s office because we didn’t know what they could do.
When we called, deputies came out and went above and beyond to literally crawl on their knees in the mud into the brush pile and pull out our dog. I was so impressed by the professionalism of everyone from the dispatcher to the deputies that I felt the need to write this letter.
It is important that everyone understands how professional and caring the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is. Every area isn’t as fortunate to have such caring people as I have experienced here in Greene. They go above and beyond their roles dictate and really care about helping people – and animals.
I have never been more excited to participate in a local election and cast my vote for Sheriff Steve Smith’s re-election on Nov. 5.
Tammy Stirling
Stanardsville
