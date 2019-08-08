There are business/commercial real estate opportunities in Greene County.
Attention Greene County commercial property owners: do you own a dilapidated old commercial property or building that has been sitting vacant for years? Are you tired of paying property taxes on that property? Are you upset that to rent that property you will have to spend tens of thousands of dollars (roughly $48,000) to make your property rentable, or do you just not want to spend the money on the property? Did you have an offer to purchase or rent your property and the deal fell through?
Well, here’s your opportunity to unload that property for big money.
First, you need to volunteer for one of the many board positions here in Greene County, such as the tourism council for instance. Then after you’ve made lots of friends offer up your property to the county to purchase. They’ll be more than happy to take it off your hands for top dollar.
Woody Woodrowski
Barboursville