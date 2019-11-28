At this season of thankfulness, my top five reasons for enjoying my life in Greene County are:
1. The growth of places to enjoy outings centering on food and beverages. These include the newly re-opened Jack’s Shop Kitchen at Routes 33 and 29, noted for its freshly prepared foods, often from locally sourced ingredients; the new restaurant and lodge at Lydia Mountain, offering a great option for weddings and other events; the upcoming bagel and coffee shop north of Food Lion on Route 29; and a family-run craft beer-brewing operation diagonally opposite from Jack’s Shop Kitchen, slated to open in December under the name Octonia Stone Brew Works.
2. The relatively high turnout of voters in the last election, showing a strong interest by county residents in local, state and national political affairs and leadership.
3. The Greene County Record for the wealth of information it published to familiarize readers with the candidates running in the last election.
4. The openness I have seen by our Board of Supervisors and county staff to receiving input from citizens from all walks of life. This month, due to other demands on my time, I am stepping away from serving in a voluntary capacity as chair of the Ruckersville Advisory Committee. However, the year-long experience left me impressed by the quality of almost all of the personnel working to make our county as good as it can be.
5. The new farmers market and performance area in Stanardsville. This is just the latest of many improvements aimed at making our county seat an attractive location for both residents and tourists. I am sure these efforts will bear fruit in coming years.
Bonnie Price Lofton
Ruckersville
