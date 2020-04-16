Kudos to Terry Beigie for her great article on the importance of rural broadband during the COVID crisis.

As the article points out, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is bringing broadband to its members’ homes, while Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) has declined to do that. It’s worth noting that in last August’s REC board of directors election a strong pro-broadband candidate received a majority of the direct-member votes, but his opponent still won because the co-op collects thousands of blank proxies and gives them to the incumbent board to control.

Readers can get the details at RepowerREC.com and also sign up there to help the Repower REC campaign as we seek to push REC to bring broadband to members’ homes, as many other electric co-ops are already doing. REC’s unfair board election practices insulate its board and management from member concerns.

I urge Greene County residents to join Repower REC and to vote in this summer’s REC board election.

Seth Heald

Rixeyville

