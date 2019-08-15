The Greene County Lions Club, Piedmont Stella Masonic Lodge #50 and the American Red Cross thank the volunteers who took time from their busy lives to give the gift of life-saving blood on June 11 in the community room of the Piedmont Virginia Community College Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville.
Appreciation and thanks go to Jeanne Rexroad, Ellen Hawkins, Sharon Collier, Wayne Ballard, Barbara Hodges, Howard Smith, Carroll Deane, Mary Potter, Michael Coleman, Amanda Scupp, Brenda Jones, Richard Early, Megan Dabney, Keith Gonzalez-Gonzo, Rachel Eisenhart, Julie West, Charles Winner, Ruth Scupp, Herman Gaskins, Brenda Allen, Bonnie Abel and Ernestine Racer.
Carroll Deane
Greene County Lions Club
Blood Drive Project Chairman