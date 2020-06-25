Black Lives Matter! In a demonstration June 6 in Stanardsville a William Monroe High School student held a sign with a message reading “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
Following that profound lead: we all mourn for the nine unarmed blacks killed by police in the United States in the last year; the 34% of unborn black children killed by abortion every year; hundreds of innocent black men, women and children killed as collateral damage in drive-by drug and gang-related shootings in our major cities; brave black military personnel killed in service to their country; the seven black police officers killed in the line of duty in 2019; the two black police officers just killed during the George Floyd “mostly peaceful” protests.
We also mourn for black business owners who saw their dreams destroyed by “mostly peaceful” protesters looting and fire bombing. We mourn for black citizens who have now lost their livelihoods as their employers’ businesses were destroyed, many never to be rebuilt due to loss of insurance and/or suppliers. Many black citizens will no longer have a community grocery store or pharmacy because they were destroyed by “mostly peaceful” protesters.
We mourn for public-school students who are losing protection from violence in schools as School Resource Officers (SRO) are banned from city schools. We mourn for black families who were for generations denied access to functional schools in our major cities, condemning their children to lives of poverty and perpetual dependence, or the lure of easy money in crime.
We mourn how rapidly people are losing the ability to think for themselves and are becoming afraid to express a unique opinion. We mourn the loss of truth in journalism, replaced by political indoctrination as only six large corporations control 90% of mainstream news media. We mourn the collapse of historical perspective in our educational institutions, remembering that those who forget their history are doomed to repeat the errors.
However, we do celebrate our beautiful Greene County where most citizens of all races genuinely care about each other as people created in the image of God, with unique gifts, where law enforcement does indeed “put citizens first,” where the Greene County Record celebrates diversity and community, and where people strive to live up to the two greatest commandments: to love God and to love our neighbors as ourselves. Thanks be to God!
Gretchen Stelling
Stanardsville
