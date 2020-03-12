In January 2017, Sen. Time Kaine (D-VA) emotionally urged Trump-haters to “resist” everything Trump, use every possible venue, including “fight in the streets.” The aftermath was violent mob interruptions of every Republican Town Hall meeting and of conservative speakers. On June 14, 2017, a Trump-hater attempted to assassinate Republican congressmen practicing baseball, wounding several, nearly killing Rep. Steve Scalise.
Since 2016, Democrats have continuously falsely accused Trump and other Republicans of being racists, white supremacists, Russian agents and traitors by inciting fear, anger and dividing communities.
On June 25, 2018, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) exhorted all Democrats to harass any Trump officials they encountered; “tell them they aren’t welcome.” Republican officials and their families were threatened in restaurants and other public venues, the latest Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) this weekend. Many peaceful Trump supporters have been physically assaulted, some seriously injured simply for wearing a Make America Great Again hat.
On March 4, 2020, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) incited a leftist crowd outside the Supreme Court building where arguments were being heard on a Louisiana abortion law. He called out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by name and appeared to threaten each, saying, “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
Given the extensive history of violence against targets called out by Democrat leaders, it is fair to question Schumer’s lack of judgement and callous disregard for the safety of Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and their families? Chief Justice Roberts, in an extraordinary rebuke of Schumer, called his behavior “dangerous.”
Schumer was not critiquing a Supreme Court decision. He was inciting a crowd, bullying the court as it was hearing a specific case. Is it a serious crime for you or me to intimidate witnesses, attorneys and judges in trials? Yes. Schumer, confidant he is above the law, clearly attempted to intimidate the Supreme Court by virtue of his high position; Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were threatened personally with retribution for a “wrong” decision, clearly attempting to “politicize” the court. Justices can’t defend themselves from such demagogic attacks; they must eschew politics in order that decisions can be accepted as legitimately based simply on Constitutional law. It is especially grievous for an experienced politician in Schumer’s top leadership position to act like the Supreme Court can be influenced by political threats from a co-equal branch. By disrespecting the fundamental Constitutional construct of “separation of powers” Schumer shamefully de-legitimizes both institutions in the eyes of the public.
Bert Nye
Stanardsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.