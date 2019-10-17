I want to commend Sheriff Steve Smith on his focus on keeping pills off our streets and providing easy and clean ways to dispose of old medications. When he installed the pill dropbox at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it was the first in Virginia to do so. According to the news, since then they have collected more than a ton of medications that could have ended up in the wrong hands or in our ecosystem. This is a huge win for Greene County. I applaud Sheriff Smith for being forward thinking and proactive. This is what we need for our sheriff to do, and this is one of the dozens of reasons that I am excited to vote for re-election this year. He is doing a tremendous job for our safety, children and families.

Nancy Lawson

Ruckersville

