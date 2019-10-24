As I read national news headlines I see the recurring theme of the need for police departments to connect more with citizens. In Greene County, Sheriff Steve Smith has been exemplifying this already for years. We are very blessed to have his leadership in Greene.
I have observed firsthand his care and excitement to lead the Shop with a Cop program every Christmas to provide gifts to children in our community. Many of these children wouldn’t have a Christmas otherwise, and each of them experiences this from caring police officers who are making a major difference in their lives.
Whether it is Shop with a Cop or National Night Out, Sheriff Smith is a bridge-builder. He connects with families of all walks of life and treats everyone the same regardless of who they are or what their background is. Every time I read national headlines, I think that they should just look to Greene and follow the example being set by Sheriff Steve Smith. He is the epitome of a caring sheriff who gets things done for our community. I hope you will join me in voting for his re-election. Our children need to keep him in there.
Harold Brown
Ruckersville
