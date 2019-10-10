I have lived in Greene County my whole life, and I have been very impressed with the direction that Sheriff Steve Smith has taken his office.
He has modernized the office and began multiple programs to train, equip and prepare citizens for emergencies. He got the office accredited to bring us up to par with many of our surrounding larger areas and make us more competitive in grant applications while reducing county liability risks. Our streets are safer due to his leadership in taking drugs off our streets and solving crimes.
With all of this, Steve is also the most approachable, caring elected official anyone will meet. We are very fortunate to have him in Greene County, and we are a better place to live and raise families because he is our sheriff. I look forward to voting for the re-election of Sheriff Smith on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Danny Lawson
Ruckersville
