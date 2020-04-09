As we remain house-bound due to the Corona virus, I, too, would like to express my sincere appreciation for the Greene County residents keeping us safe and supplying medicine, food, electricity, fuel and other essentials. It is inspiring to see our first responders out and about and other residents keeping store shelves stocked, packages delivered and medical services provided. Thank you!
There is, however, one essential service that is denied to many Greene County residents—internet access. Greene County continues to be divided between the internet access “haves” and “have-nots” and the Corona crisis highlights the severity of the problem. For example, telemedicine is simply not available if you are a “have not.” Working or studying from home is not an option if you are a “have not.”
That is why so many Greene County citizens are disappointed by our Board of Supervisors. We don’t want to hear about new pavilions or worst of all, an unnecessary Visitors’ Center. We do not want to see business development strategies that ignore the lack of internet access. For years now, there has been no progress on this urgent community need. Our supervisors are simply not doing their jobs and they have the nerve to raise our taxes. The contrast could not be more clear. So many in our community are risking their health to help others in this crisis. Meanwhile, our supervisors ignore a critical need.
Mark Fanning
Barboursville
