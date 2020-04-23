We appreciate your leadership and efforts to protect the health and economic well-being of the American people during the COVID-19 pandemic. We fully support the assistance provided to state and local governments in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Our small business community here in Greene County, Virginia, is in dire need of federal assistance, so we are hopeful that the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is a success. Here, we write to request robust further assistance and flexibility for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief package along the lines of what Governor Larry Hogan (MD) and Governor Andrew Cuomo (NY) are requesting.
In our opinion, our federal government’s first priority must be to ensure the State and Local Coronavirus Relief Fund included in the CARES Act meets urgent needs. The CARES Act provided $150 billion provided to the Fund, a welcome down payment on the emergency needs of state and local governments and $350 billion for the PPP. It is clear to us, however, that states, and the local governments they support, need more. We request that the Coronavirus Relief Fund receive significant additional funding in future coronavirus relief legislation, including additional funding up to the $500 billion that Governor Hogan and Governor Cuomo are requesting.
Additionally, we have heard concerns from governors, state representatives, mayors, other local county officials, and government budget departments that the current $150 billion in the Fund could be too restrictive and inhibit the ability to compensate for revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is terribly disconcerting to us at the local government level as our ability to raise revenue is primarily limited to taxation on real estate. We expect our upcoming property assessment exercise will result in lower property values and, thus, significantly lower revenues with which to support our operating budget, including public schools.
It is precisely due to the implementation of federal guidance on social distancing, quarantine, and isolation that state and local government revenue projections are contracting at an alarming rate. Social distancing policies around the country are meant to limit the spread of COVID-19 and are needed to protect vulnerable populations and avoid overwhelming hospitals. We support these and other public health measures that effectively stem the spread of COVID-19 and do not want federal funding guidelines to disincentivize the continued implementation of necessary efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
While we support broad guidance from the federal government on proper use of Fund resources, we request a statutory fix to allow explicitly for replacement of lost revenue at the local level to be included as an approved use of the Fund. This clarification would allay the concerns of governors, mayors, and counties like Greene County, Virginia, and allow us to focus on fighting this pandemic on the front lines.
These priorities are by no means a comprehensive list of the urgent needs of state and local governments.
For example, it is clear the federal government must do more to coordinate the procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing. We also urge consideration of additional increases to the Paycheck Protection Program, if needed; increases in the federal cost share of response and recovery efforts carried out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency; and strengthening of the municipal finance market, similar to actions taken in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis with Build America Bonds.
It is the consensus of the Greene County Virginia Board of Supervisors that these emergency measures will help our state and fellow local governments with their life-saving efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, we respectfully request that these proposals, and in Greene County Virginia’s case, support for local governments, be given every possible consideration for inclusion in the next coronavirus relief package.
