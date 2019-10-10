However you feel about the changes to the federal personal income tax code for 2018, which were intended to transfer wealth from the prosperous blue states to the less-affluent red states, Virginia, as a purple state, has been caught in the crossfire.
We have taxes galore—a substantial income tax and sales tax (even on food), significant real estate taxes (especially in the high-priced urban and suburban areas) and even a hated and painful personal property tax. But at least it was previously possible to deduct our taxes on the federal income tax return, and thus carry these deductions to the Virginia income tax return.
When the federal standard deduction was increased to as much as $13,600 for a single filer and twice that for a couple, and the deduction for state and local taxes was capped at $10,000, plenty of folks might have been happy that they no longer had to itemize deductions, that is, until they completed their Virginia forms.
As soon as the revised tax act was published, the Virginia legislators realized that they would have to make changes to the Virginia income tax rules if they were to continue coordinating the 760 with the figures on the 1040. They also realized that they were coming into a windfall at the expense of Virginia citizens. This windfall was expected to be an additional half a billion a year for the foreseeable future.
One of the problems was that there is a provision that if you elect the standard deduction on the federal side you must take the tiny $3000/$6000 Virginia standard deduction. So a couple with a $27,200 standard federal deduction would be limited to a paltry $6000 on the Virginia side.
Proposals were immediately put forth about how to deal with this windfall, but none of the solutions were ones that you or I would propose. Rather, each legislator involved, whether a tax-and-spend Republican or a tax-and-spend Democrat, had a scheme for keeping as much of the windfall as possible, while disguising any changes to the code as “rebates” or even a “tax decrease” (seriously). Do we look that stupid? (Actually, yes we do. Between 2013 and 2016 the tax on the sale of a vehicle increased from 3% to 4.3%, characterized as a “1.3 cents tax increase” rather than a “43 percent tax increase”.)
There were two obvious solutions to this problem: Either allow Virginians to take the standard deduction on the federal return while itemizing on the Virginia return; or raise the Virginia standard deduction to match the federal figure.
Virginia could still reduce the amount of the deduction, as they do now, by the amount of deducted Virginia income tax.
The solution that you and I would have chosen was never proposed: Don’t steal the money in the first place!
The scheme that was adopted by your legislators was to distribute part of the windfall to the voters at large, and not to the victims, in the form of a $110 “rebate” in October of 2019, and to increase the Virginia standard deduction from $3000 to $4500. This was lauded as a glorious tax decrease, a tactic meant to obfuscate the arbitrary, unplanned changes to the Virginia tax code caused by the federal changes.
Yes, we hired the legislators to represent us, but to do so in a fiscally-responsible manner. We certainly didn’t hire them to fleece us.
If a Virginia corporation had behaved so callously towards millions of Virginians, there would be a class action suit, the Commonwealth’s Attorney would have brought charges, and there would be a GoFundMe page for the victims.
There is still time for the legislature to correct this.
Ralph Walker
Flattop Mountain
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.