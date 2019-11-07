This past Saturday’s ‘Helping Hands’ Annual Bazaar was the culmination of almost a year’s work from a dedicated committee within the Woman’s Club of Greene County.

But, the success or failure of an endeavor also depends on the citizens of Greene County ... and once again, YOU have not let us down! I believe this bazaar was the best yet.

We were all able to enjoy good food (from Sombrero’s and Blue Ridge Pizza), wonderful entertainment (from Elite Revolution Cloggers) and of course, creative vendors (too many to mention). We saw many happy shoppers and ecstatic winners of our multiple raffles (again, not possible if not for the many generous area businesses).

All in all, I can say with confidence that our scholarship program is thriving! We humbly thank you all.

See you next year.

Maura Rodriguez, President

Woman’s Club of

Greene County

