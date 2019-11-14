The faculty and staff of Nathanael Greene Elementary would like to thank all those who helped make our Family Fun Night such a success. From all those who came to play the games with their children, people who volunteered that evening, and to our generous sponsors, we could not have done it without all of you.
Thank you to our sponsors: All American Car Wash – Tiger Fuel Co., anonymous, Anytime Fitness, Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza, Beyond, Blue Ridge Café, Bonefish, Patricia Carroll, Chick-Fil-A, The Children’s Group – Pam Hess, Ciro’s – Elkton, Colorstreet – LeTrecia Mathis, The Corner Store Garden Center, Crutchfield, Cuban Burger, Paul Davis, Domino’s Pizza – Stanardsville, El Agave, Fabio’s NY Pizza – Ruckersville, Four County Players, Ethyle Giuseppe, Great Value, Greene Comp. Family Dentistry, Greene County Pharmacy, Harris Teeter, Linda Haselton, Edward Jones – Marianne Shepard, Melissa Jordan, K Nails & Spa, Cyndi Korn, The Lady Jane Shop, Lafayette, Lowe’s, LuLaRoe – Molly Shifflett, Massanutten Resort, Joanna & Kim McInturff, Michael’s Diner and Restaurant, Renee Mish, Debra Morris, NGES PTO, NGES SCA, Noon Whistle Pottery, Ashleigh Norris – Avon, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Papa John’s – Ruckersville, Kaki Payne, Raising Cane’s, Riverside North, Virginia & Jennifer Shifflett, Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Co., Spectrum Therapy, Starbucks – Hollymead, Tar and Leathered – Jenny Embrey, Target, Tastee Freeze – Madison, Texas Roadhouse, Timberwood Grill, United Bank – Stanardsville, Vinny’s –Ruckersville, Walmart, Wendy’s, Donna Williams – DZL’s Jewels of the Earth, Wolf’s Fixins Barbecue, Wood Grill Buffet and Wooly Lam.We would appreciate if you would support and thank these businesses for supporting our school.
Again, thank you and we hope to see you at our next Family Fun Night!
Kim McInturff
NGES Family Fun Coordinator
