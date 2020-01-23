Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department wishes to thank the 232 folks WHO came out on a pleasant winter day (a Record!) attending our Lee-Jackson Dinner for the meal and fellowship. There were 19 folks who took advantage of getting take outs.

Many thanks for David Jones, John Leary and Rapidan Cake Cutting Club who helped to prep and cook that day, the media and businesses that got the word out and finally the volunteers that made it all come together.

We also welcome a new business sponsor, Piedmont Deli, Madison. We hope to see one and all in April, so mark your calendar for the Spring Dinner slated for Friday, April 17.

Gary W. Jones

Treasurer

