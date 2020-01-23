On behalf of Feeding Greene Inc I would like to thank everyone that came to Feeding Greene’s 25th Anniversary Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Stanardsville Baptist Church (where the food pantry got its start in January 1995).
Honored guests were Pastor Phil Peacock, Linda Thompson, Sandra Sullivan, Marsha Shifflett, Joe Kreiter with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and Leslie White with Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.
Those present were members of Stanardsville Baptist Church, past and present Feeding Greene volunteers and supporters, local agencies, non-profits and churches.
Special thanks to Stanardsville Baptist Church, Blue Ridge Cafe, Performance Signs and the many volunteers that worked so hard to help plan this event. We are so thankful to be in a county where we can pull our gifts, talents and resources together to help those in our community.
We had a wonderful time together and pray for another fruitful 25 years of serving families in Greene County!
Rhonda Oliver
Director
