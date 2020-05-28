“If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.” – President Donald Trump, May 14, 2020.
To say that President Donald Trump has failed America during its time of greatest need, would be an understatement. Because that would imply that he is actually trying to save American lives.
America (as of May 14) now has:
- 32% of reported global COVID-19 cases
- 28% of reported global COVID-19 deaths
- and only 4% of the global population
And the reasons aren’t very hard to see, if you actually care about the truth.
Donald Trump has (and this list is incomplete):
- Ignored the warnings of the previous administration and his own staff that this was coming (yes, a number of experts expected this).
- Dismissed the lessons learned from a pandemic scenario conducted by his own administration.
- Ignored the pandemic response plan developed by the previous administration.
- Closed the White House Office of Pandemic Response.
- With the GOP, cut the budgets of the CDC and other health agencies.
- Fired the head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, for refusing to endorse an untested and ultimately lethal “cure”.
- Constantly contradicted, obstructed, criticized and scape-goated the medical and science experts on his own task force and the CDC.
- Refused to accept ANY responsibility for pandemic response, shoving that accountability to state governors while at the same time emboldening armed extremists to storm their capitals.
- Refused to allow America to join an international effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.
- Failed to provide a federal plan for the purchase and distribution of life-saving equipment, instead forcing the states to compete with each other, and sometimes even then taking shipments away from them.
- Started petty battles with governors that criticized him, after putting them on the hook.
- Cut all U.S. funding to the World Health Organization during the worst global pandemic in a century.
- Obstructed members of the coronavirus task force from testifying to the House of Representatives and speaking to the public.
- Constantly lied (and continues to) about the seriousness of the pandemic, and the success of his administration in responding to it.
- Obstructed the development and roll-out of testing, after his son-in-law, another failed real estate developer, convinced him in early March that virus testing and ventilator purchases would spook the stock market.
All the above can be verified by reading actual journalism. But all of this is not even the worst part. This is not just a case of unprecedented levels of incompetence and contempt for actual expertise. No, it is quite evident from Trump’s own statements and actions that tens of thousands of American lives are being lost unnecessarily in the service of one simple, corrupt and craven effort: to increase the chances of his re-election. And even that has failed.
Patrick Moctezuma
Ruckersville
