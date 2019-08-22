Are you aware that the Greene County Animal Shelter and the Madison Greene Humane Society (MGHS) are two totally different (and separate) organizations? And, you might be wondering, “What’s the difference? Aren’t they both located in the same building at the same location?” The answer to this question is “Yes.”
The major difference is that the Greene County Animal Shelter works with the rescue of puppies and dogs, whereas the Madison Greene Humane Society works with the rescue of cats and kittens. These are two separate organizations with different goals, funding and operating budgets. In Virginia, each county is required by law to provide a facility for dogs. There is no such law pertaining to cats. It was necessary to open a private facility for the cats in our community using donations, and we still depend on these donations to keep our doors open.
To explain further, the Greene County Animal Shelter is a county agency and is funded and operated with taxpayer funds from the County of Greene, but it is only for dogs. The Madison Greene Humane Society was established by volunteers and donors who wanted to provide a similar haven for cats. Ninety-five percent of the funds needed for the daily operation of MGHS come from personal donations and fund raising activities. The MGHS Board of Directors consists of all volunteers, and volunteers assist in the daily care of the cats and kittens.
Simply put, the Greene County Animal Shelter is a county-run shelter designated for dogs only, whereas the Madison Greene Humane Society is designated only for cats. And, on a final note, MGHS is a “no kill” facility.
As you can see, there is a difference.
If you are interested in making a donation to either of these organizations, please be sure to designate whether it is for the “cats” or the “dogs.” It really does make a difference.
Evelyn Deane
Member, MGHS Board of Directors