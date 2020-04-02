As a teacher and coach, I am grateful for the lessons I learn from my students and my student athletes. This is a text message I received from one of my seniors, Miss Kelly Young, within minutes after Gov. Ralph Northam ended the 2020 school year. Miss Young participated in William Monroe High School’s track team, of which I am a coach.
I share this because I think as we all struggle with our new normal we can all learn from this young woman.
“Wow ... it’s over. It hasn’t even begun to sink in that I may never experience another day of high school. As I sit here, I begin to realize that I may never get the chance to run in a Monroe jersey again and represent my school one last time. I have always looked forward to this home stretch in high school, running track as the weather warms up, being a leader to my younger teammates and for my signing day as I get ready to run in college. It breaks my heart to think that this could all be in the past. While I am excited for what is ahead of me, I am also saddened that this was all over before I knew it. As we grow older, we will think back on this time, not by walking across the stage to be handed our diplomas, but instead we will remember why it was all taken away. We will remember our hopelessness, frustration and uncertainty. We will remember our fear and sadness of all of those affected by the virus. This is a lesson to us all, that we must learn to be grateful for what we have and cherish each memory because we never know when it could all be taken away. This is our finish line and we must keep going.”
Kelly Young
William Monroe
High School Class of 2020
Respectfully Submitted,
Kendall Tata
Stanardsville
