Toy Lift Charities is an event you need to attend and see when a community that comes together. The slogan is “It only takes one” and on Dec. 6, 2019 at Ruckersville Walmart, we set record collections in toys and monetary donations for children in Greene and Madison counties that made smiles and happiness for children on Christmas day. Our unique plan has set a variety of fun for all.
A special personal thanks goes out to my staff of volunteers, including Greene and Madison citizens, Greene and Madison businesses, Greene County Public Schools’ staff and student volunteers, Greene County Special Services, Virginia Department of Transportation, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Greene County Board of Supervisors and the variety of talent who performed a spirit to this Christmas event, to make it a success and all the food vendors for their generous donations and keeping the everyone fed, and we all would like to thank with our hearts, the founder Tom Powell who started Toy Lift in Charlottesville more than 30 years ago. Thanks, Tom, you’re the man that inspired me.
Since 2002 starting the Greene site from my business to Walmart. We are so grateful to Ruckersville Walmart for the privilege use each year the south west parking lot and their awesome donations to make it a convenience to the community for donations during the event.
So, if you want to be a part of an amazing feeling, we prepare the week after Halloween and the event is always the first Friday in December from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., call Dallas at (434) 962-9768 let’s make a child smile at Christmas.
Dallas Anderson, President, Greene Toy Lift
