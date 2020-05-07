Listening to “60 Minutes” last Sunday, April 26, I learned that on Dec. 31, 2019, China had sent out warnings to all major countries of the world, including the United States, to warn them about the coronavirus ravaging through China, killing thousands. If we received this alarming news on Dec. 31, why did we wait three months until March to close our borders? Could we not test people entering the United States, keeping those testing positive out?
Also, I understand that now, meat plants are ordered to open and operate as we’re running out of beef and pork. Why is this operation more important than saving lives? We can eat fish, eggs, deer, etc., to obtain our protein or even become vegetarians for a spell. The dead people are gone, we can’t bring them back, but we can live with eating fish and other things glad to still be alive.
Eleanor Wabnitz
Stanardsville
