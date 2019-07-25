Our community is facing a shortage of volunteers. Our churches, community service organizations, fire companies, our rescue squad, school committees, the boards and commissions that are appointed by the Board of Supervisors, to name a few, could all use more volunteers. While it may not yet be a crisis, there is little doubt that it is more difficult to achieve the worthy goals that our volunteer community has accomplished in the past.
I want to highlight one volunteer group that has achieved notable success in recent years, the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee (SIDC). This group organizes the annual Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene festivities on the 4th of July. With a limited number of volunteers, this group puts on several fundraisers every year and gets support from corporations, small business owners and private donors so that Greene County citizens and our surrounding neighbors enjoy an outstanding event in celebration of our nation’s birth. They work without compensation; their joy is reveling in a successful outcome, especially after their outstanding fireworks display at day’s end (thanks to Capitol Sheds!). This year was no exception and Greene County was ready to celebrate. In the end, Mother Nature had other plans. I choose not to second-guess any of the committee’s decisions. I know that they are studying their plan, what went right, what went wrong and how they will adjust next year. As it should be. I am personally pleased and proud of how this group and this outstanding event has evolved.
At our July 9 meeting, the Board of Supervisors formally recognized the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee. Here follows the statement as signed by the full board and the County Administrator:
“The Greene County Board of Supervisors recognizes and is grateful for the volunteers of the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee (SIDC) for their tireless efforts to showcase the community spirit of Greene County citizens in honoring the nation’s annual commemoration of Independence Day, July 4, 1776. Recognizing that this year’s events were hindered by natural events beyond the committee’s control, and recognizing the great disappointment expressed by our friends, neighbors, and the committee itself, this Board encourages the SIDC to maintain its steadfast dedication to task and begin efforts for July 4, 2020, a celebration that our community has come to cherish.”
If you are looking for a way to get actively engaged in our community, you need look no further than any edition of the Greene County Record. There are a host of church groups, community service organizations, local government boards and commissions and other organizations. Our volunteer fire departments and the Rescue Squad are literally begging for more volunteers.
So many in our community are unaware that these brave emergency services volunteers are unpaid, saving Greene County taxpayers millions of dollars each year! So many volunteers serve on so many boards and voluntary organizations that I fear we might suffer from their fatigue. Please think about getting involved to help lighten the load. We have so much good going on in Greene County and the more folks who pitch in the more we accomplish. And when you see criticism, please encourage those folks to keep it constructive and help find a way to join in and make things better.
Bill Martin
Chair, Greene County Board of Supervisors
Stanardsville District