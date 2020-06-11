We are in a world of hurt right now. All of us. The COVID-19 virus has thrust our nation into turmoil. Greene County businesses are getting hammered and their employees are furloughed or let go. Our children are insulated, it seems, from the worst impacts of the virus but they are also insulated from a full education and the socialization that is so critical at this point in their precious lives. Our senior citizens are vulnerable and isolated, and in too many cases, die alone. My 91-year old mother passed away last week in Georgia, in an ambulance, being shuttled from facility to facility with her family unable to see her, touch her, hug her, or console her, in the final weeks of her life.
Government response is uneven, at best. Some benefit, some do not. The power of the free market has been stifled by our isolation and insulation. We seem divided on virtually every aspect of how to manage our public health, our economy, our children’s education, whether and how we can assemble and worship. Despite the challenges, there is much love and caring and sharing here in Greene that confirms my life-long conviction that our better angels will ultimately prevail. We will come through the COVID-19 crisis, it is clear to me.
Then a new layer of complexity surfaces to force our brains and hearts to work even harder: the murder of George Floyd, among other black Americans, and the very public re-opening of an old, festering wound, a sore that scabs over, but never heals. Issues of race and racial inequality are awkward to address, and politicians are poor problem solvers on the issue. Some preachers try. Some of our neighbors awkwardly use social media as their platform. We struggle, it’s uncomfortable. There are powerful but unacceptable reasons why questions of race remain, 400 years after slave ships arrived.
The isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic gives us time to take a hard look at how we got here. While the “white-splaining” of our racial inequities is swirling in our national and local dialogue, more folks are making sincere attempts to learn about the roots of our racial problems, and searching for solutions to help us live up to the lofty ideals of our founders in order that we can become a more perfect union.
Some of my constituents are expressing interest in how we can take steps toward greater inclusion and racial diversity. There is individual soul searching for ways to make our community better for everyone. Mind you, and to our community’s great credit, there are no new, specific incidents of racial issues that have been brought to my attention. But we must be honest, there are problems. I am pleased to see great interest from my neighbors to do better and be better and try harder -- even on some social media pages with a poor track record on these matters. Many hope to seize this moment as a time to create positive change.
Beyond leading by example in how I lead my personal life, I do not pretend to have the answers. I don’t know what role is appropriate for county government beyond continuing to plead for greater citizen participation by ALL Greene residents to create the change we want to see. I do know that this is a time to pause. To reach out and listen. To read. To learn. To be willing to be uncomfortable with the hard facts. And to open our hearts and ears to black, brown and other marginalized members of our community. One young African American woman opened her heart to me, challenging me earlier this week: “How are you using your platform and your power to combat racism in our county?” Powerful. Uncomfortable. In my opinion, this is relevant to each white man and white woman in our community.
Please join me in reflecting on matters of race and matters of diversity and inclusion. We all know there is much work to be done, required even as we get COVID-19 behind us. It begins with open hearts and open minds. Will you join me? Please share your thoughts. How will YOU get involved?
Bill Martin
Greene County Board of Supervisors
Stanardsville District
