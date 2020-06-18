I am writing to you at a time of chaos and strife in our nation such as I have not experienced as an adult. Like many people, I am exhausted by the divisive, myopic, and destructive rhetoric being spewed from Washington, D.C. While I am an educated voter for the most part, I must admit that the general turmoil from the pandemic has distracted me quite a bit. Hence, I had little knowledge of the Democratic candidates in my Congressional district primary, upcoming on June 23.
Then, I had the pleasure of hearing Dr. Cameron Webb speak in a virtual fundraiser. I had taken a cursory glance at his website before the forum. Certainly, he is highly credentialed. But, his extremely impressive resume did nothing to prepare me for his sheer presence—not imposing or imperious, as one might expect—but rather completely down-to-earth. So, in addition to Cameron Webb’s vast accomplishments, as an internal medicine physician, attorney and healthcare advisor in the Obama White House, he is simply a real person, whose authenticity and humility are immediately apparent. He listens and responds with both head and heart. Cameron is accessible and articulate—traits that are critically important to me—particularly now. I see a huge need to restore trust and stimulate national conversation on so many issues—issues that Cameron Webb understands and meets head-on, with competence and compassion.
I have not been so inspired by a political candidate since seeing Barack Obama in 2008—inspired with the glimmer of hope that, indeed, change is possible. In this time of division, connection is critical.
In a representative government, I want my congressperson to espouse my values and articulate them with more eloquence than I can muster—to mirror the best version of me. I am honored and enthusiastic to proffer this task to Dr. Cameron Webb as the Democratic nominee for Congress in the 5th District of Virginia.
Virginia Semmes Craven
Keswick
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.