I would like to extend a huge “thank you” to Dallas Anderson and the community of Greene for wrapping your arms around the children in Central Virginia. Thank you to the basketball teams and the wrestling and swim team and the various clubs from Greene County Public Schools for your support. It meant so much to the Toy Lift Greene family to have your support.

Once again Greene crushed it! We were up 10% on cash donations and we almost doubled the amount of toys with 4,000 toys collected this year! It is so comforting to know that our community came out to support Toy Lift 2019. Toy Lift committee is proud to say, Thank you!

Amy M Hollis

Ruckersville

