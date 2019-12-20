We just put a lid on our latest Christmas Gift Project and the Woman’s Club of Greene County would like to shout from every rooftop: thank you citizens of Greene County! The only way we were able to help over 360 children was through the coordination of many entities.
Donations came from every corner of the county. We also humbly thank the BETA club at the high school, the Blue Ridge School students, a large number of Kohl’s employees, and the list goes on and on.
The Woman’s Club is a relatively small group; but, our results are mighty! We all wish everyone a safe holiday season. Peace!
Maura Rodriguez
Greene County Woman’s Club
