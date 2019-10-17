Cross country defeats foes for senior night

Excitement filled the air and family and friends filled the cross country course at Greene County Community Park last week as the William Monroe High School boys and girls cross country teams warmed up for their last home cross country meet.
The pre-race festivities on Oct. 9 included honoring five seniors in the program. Kayla Baker, Conner Brown, Logan Brown, Eddie Pritchard and Kelly Young ran through the tunnel of teammates to be greeted by their parents holding banners and pictures to honor them. All five seniors have plans to attend a four-year college and continue running.
The boys toed the line and off they went as Eddie Pritchard led the Monroe boys with Conrad Bruton, Logan Brown, Evan Young and Nathan Lindegren rounding up the top five scorers as the boys ran away with victories over Manassas Park, Fluvanna and Waynesboro high schools, making them undefeated on their home turf this season.
The ladies race burst off the line and Ellie Andreson led the Dragons with Sarah Earle, Kelly Young, Olivia Hoffacker and Jenna Velasquez rounding out the top five scorers to beat Waynesboro and Manassas Park high schools.
A most esteemed display of sportsmanship and school pride was displayed by the William Monroe High School football team and Coach Jon Rocha who came to cheer the racers on. The football players enthusiastically made a tunnel for all the teams and coaches to run through.
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing as I saw the entire varsity football team cheering me on as I finished my race,” said Young. “It means so much to me that they were there. It is so important for each sports team to respect and support one another.”
Next on the race front for the team is the Northwestern District meet at Central Woodstock on Oct. 29.
