The Dragons braved the August heat and came out on top against Skyline High School last week.
With the heat index of 100 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the William Monroe High School golf team defeated Northwestern District opponent Skyline High School at Greene Hills Club in Stanardsville.
With lightning within miles of the club, the boys hustled into the clubhouse to await a delay; however, that itself was cut short by torrential rain and wind. The match was called by the coaches with only four holes counted for the match.
The Dragons came out on top, winning by 7 with a score of 72 to 79. Shane Coleman shot an even 16, parring the four holes. Landon Morris and Hayden Gibson shot 2 over par with an 18, rounded out by Hunter Shifflett with a 20. On Skyline’s team, Zach Karnes posted an 18, Gabe Smith and Caleb Dotson both posted 20 and Noah Williams shot a 21.
Shooting behind the match in a practice round were two players from Skyline and two rising ninth-graders from William Monroe, Christopher Salyers and Daniel Woodson. Both made impressive debuts as Salyers shot a 17 and Woodson an 18.
The Dragons faced Fluvanna County High School Flucos after press time on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at home. The team next plays at home Monday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. against Madison County and Orange County high schools at Greene Hills Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.