Dragon golfers heading to states

William Monroe High School varsity golf showed well last week at the Northwestern District and Region 3 tournaments even with two top scorers out due to illness.
The Dragons headed to Bryce Resort Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 30 to play in the 18-hole district tournament.
Once again Coach Ronnie Morris looked to a few of his reserve golfers to complete his line-up. His golf team rallied to a second-place finish in the district behind Brentsville District High School with a score of 316–352.
Grant Woodson was named First Team All-District.
Scoring for William Monroe were Grant Woodson with 82; Blake Shifflett with 88; Ryan Taylor with 90; and Landon Morris with 92. Other scoring were Hunter Shifflett with a 94 and Riley Mitchelson with a 109.
Excitement set upon the Dragons as they earned second in the regional golf tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, knocking off Brentsville, whom they lost to in the district tournament, with a score of 323-330. Independence High School from Ashburn placed first with a score of 286.
Scoring in the regional match were Grant Woodson with 75; Shane Coleman with 79; Hunter Shifflett with 83; and Landon Morris with 86. Others scoring were Ryan Taylor with a 92 and Blake Shifflett with a 100. Grant Woodson was also named First Team All-Region.
Once again, Morris’s golf team’s dedication and perseverance paid off to win them another trip to the Virginia High School League State Golf Championship, which will be played Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Williamsburg National Golf Resort.
