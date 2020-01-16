Alex Hoffman is heading to nationals in March.
Hoffman, a junior at William Monroe High School, will participate in the National Scholastic Athletic Foundation’s New Balance Nationals Indoor competition.
The Dragon thrower qualified with a shot put throw of 52 feet 8 inches earlier this month in indoor track at William Monroe.
“I’ve been doing shot put since middle school,” Hoffman said. “It’s just fun. I like the competitiveness and the journey. You’re competing with yourself and the tape and achieving your goals.”
Nationals is where the top third in the nation come together to compete for the title. Hoffman is first in the state and this year it’ll be held March 12-15 at the National Armory in New York City.
Qualifying for nationals already was a shock for Hoffman, he said.
“It was a goal to qualify, but I didn’t think it’d happen already,” he said.
In the spring, Hoffman threw about 45 feet. He’s spent the past eight months training about five days a week.
“I lift a lot and work on my throwing technique,” he said.
Throwing a shot put or discus is not the same as throwing a football or a baseball.
Hoffman holds the shot put—a heavy spherical ball—in one hand near his chin as he goes through his wind up before releasing it as far as he can throw it.
“It’s like a whole body throw,” he said. “You use every part of your body just to get it as far as you can.”
While indoor track is not a very big sport at William Monroe, two of the students competed against 29 other teams last weekend at the Fred Hardy Invitational at Fork Union. Hoffman came in first for shot put with a throw of 50 feet 1.25 inches, more than four feet further than second place. Trevor Myers earned seventh place with a throw of 41 feet 5 inches.
Hoffman built a throwing ring in his yard at home, said Denise Hoffman, his mother.
“When he qualified for nationals it was the most exciting moment that we’ve had with track, I think, with throwing,” she said. “It was so exciting. We didn’t think he would throw that big yet. We expected it early spring. We’re all going to New York. His work ethic is amazing.”
Hoffman said for him the work is fun.
“A lot of hard work is behind it, but it’s just fun to me,” he said.
His father, Tommy Hoffman, volunteers to help coach indoor track, as well as help at Blue Ridge School where Hoffman sometimes trains.
“My dad was the one who introduced me to throwing,” he said.
“I was really excited when he qualified,” Tommy Hoffman said. “It’s not as popular as football, but we have a great influence with UVA here; they’re one of the top colleges in the United States for throwing.”
Hoffman said UVA has throwers from all around the world because track and field is more popular in other countries.
“The US is getting better, but it’s not like Iceland or Croatia, these other countries it’s the sport for primary school and elementary school kids—that and soccer,” Tommy Hoffman said. “Track participates more athletes than any other sport in high school and it’s boys and girls which is unique.”
Tommy Hoffman said he hopes to get a record board for the sport, as William Monroe has had indoor track since the mid-1970s, but it’s still in progress.
The goal for Alex Hoffman is to participate in throwing at a Division 1 college. When asked if he hopes to get to the Olympics he laughs.
“That’s a stretch, but yeah, maybe, maybe,” he said.
He knows he wants to study something that has to do with athletics, though, in college.
In the meantime, Hoffman’s focus is on doing his best for his team until the state tournament the first week of March, then he’ll look to nationals.
“I’m just hoping to get better and better, coming up to nationals and hopefully just do my best and represent William Monroe well,” he said.
