The Greene Dragons continued their late season surge and moved above .500 for the first time this season with a convincing win over the Mustangs at Albemarle High School. After losing its first three games of the season, William Monroe (5-4) has won five of its past six games, including three in a row.
Dupree Rucker continued his recent tear with a 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Dragons an early 7-0 lead. Monroe doubled the lead on a Logan Barbour touchdown reception, then QB Jared Knights scored on a keeper to make it 21-0 at halftime. Rucker scored his second touchdown of the game in the second half for William Monroe’s final points. Rucker finished with 229 yards and two touchdowns.
The Dragons travel to Central (Woodstock) for their regular-season finale tomorrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.