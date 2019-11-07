The Greene Dragons continued their late season surge and moved above .500 for the first time this season with a convincing win over the Mustangs at Albemarle High School. After losing its first three games of the season, William Monroe (5-4) has won five of its past six games, including three in a row. 

Dupree Rucker continued his recent tear with a 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Dragons an early 7-0 lead. Monroe doubled the lead on a Logan Barbour touchdown reception, then QB Jared Knights scored on a keeper to make it 21-0 at halftime. Rucker scored his second touchdown of the game in the second half for William Monroe’s final points. Rucker finished with 229 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dragons travel to Central (Woodstock) for their regular-season finale tomorrow.

