Hayden Gibson studies and aligns his putt to nail a 20 foot par.

 photo by Mary Cave/For the Greene County Record

William Monroe High School golf team traveled twice last week, defeating three teams.

On Monday, Sept. 2, the Dragons traveled to Culpeper Country Club to face James Monroe and Eastern View high schools in non-district matches.

Even though this was not their home course, Hayden Gibson shot an impressive 36, one over par with no one on either of the three teams on his heels with similar scores. He parred eight of the nine holes, shooting a bogey on the last hole.

The rest of the team did well with Grant Woodson with a 41 and Hunter Shifflett and Landon Morris, both with a 42, to round out the win. Shane Coleman finished with 43 and Ryan Taylor ended with 54. William Monroe posted a team win of 161 over James Monroe’s 179 and Eastern View’s 184.

Traveling to Bryce Resort Country Club to face Central High School was a bit different for the team on Wednesday, Sept. 4, as Hunter Shiflett, one of WMHS formidable scorers, was out with an injury. The team still dug deep to keep the Dragons in the winning position.

Shooting four of the lowest scores out of both teams were Woodson and Morris, both with a 42, Gibson with a 43 and Coleman with a 44.Freshman Blake Shifflett shot a 48 while freshman Riley Mitchelson posted a 57.

WMHS Golf posted a winning overall score of 171 to Central’s 184.

