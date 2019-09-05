William Monroe High School golf team faced a tough schedule last week with back-to-back matches last Monday and Tuesday. The team came out on top both days.
The Dragons faced Maggie Walker from Richmond and Albemarle and Culpeper County High Schools. Golfer Hayden Gibson shot a 25 and teammates Shane Coleman, Grant Woodson and Landon Morris each shot 39 to round out the team with an overall score of 153—three strokes over Albemarle County. Maggie Walker finished with 177, a school that Monroe might face in a regional matchup, and Culpeper had 187. Hunter Shifflett shot a 40 while Blake Shifflett shot 46 for the nine holes.
William Monroe beat Fluvanna County High School handily 155-170 in the Aug. 27 meeting. At the end of the nine-hole match, Hunter Shifflett, shooting a 37, tied Killian Donnelly, who had recently tied former Dragon Mikey Moyers with a 68 on the first day of the Charlottesville City Championship. Others scoring in the match were Gibson, only one stroke behind, with a 38; Coleman, 39; and Woodson with a 41. Other players participating in this match were Morris and Shifflett, both scoring a 45.
The Dragons were scheduled to play at Culpeper County Country Club Tuesday and at Bryce on Wednesday, after press time. They’re next scheduled for a home match at Greene Hills Country Club on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. against both Madison and Orange County High Schools.
