National Dance Week was a success late last month at Carver Recreation Center in Charlottesville. This was the fourth annual event, said María Daniel of iDance Ministry.
“Both iDance and the Elite Revolution Cloggers represented Greene County well,” she said. “Our event uses the diversity of dance to connect people in the community. This year we had ballet, hip hop, swing dance, K-pop, jazz/musical theater, clogging, street styles (Jersey Club and Breaking), intergenerational community dances, tap and modern. We highlight various local dance groups and studios in a free family friendly event called the Celebration of Dance.”
Elite Revolution “wowed the crowd” with their spirited traditional hoe down. iDance was also a crowd favorite, Daniel said, with their energetic and intricate hip hop dance. D-trex from Liberty University gave a rousing finale to the amazing display of talent and energy.
Local businesses, such as Ruckersville Food Lion and McDonald’s donated prizes for the essay and poster contest winners.
“The event highlights the dance community in all of Central Virginia and Greene County dancers and students have participated each year,” she said. “We add a special dynamic to the program every year.”
Grace Frazier and Matthew Shiflett were poster contest winners, both from Greene County.
iDance Ministry still trains dancers in Greene County and Central Virginia. Riley Mitchelson, a William Monroe High School Student, is a very active member of iDance and continues to honor many community dance requests in Greene, such as the Youth Development Council’s annual Hoe Down and the Relay for Life event.
“Greene County has always been a base for iDance and we have expanded to having dancers in Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York,” Daniel said. “Despite our growth, when Greene County calls, we answer.”
Daniel serves as a National Dance Foundation Ambassador for Virginia and said she’s already planning some surprises for next year’s event. For information about iDance, visit www.idanceministry.com.
