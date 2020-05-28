Although the Greene Hills Club in Stanardsville was allowed to stay open during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, management had adjusted the operations early on to protect the club’s members and staff and to comply with state mandated restrictions. All operations were adjusted to comply with the social distancing guidelines from the state of Virginia.
The Pro Shop saw many changes. A sanitizing station is set up for everyone to sanitize hands prior to entering the Pro Shop and only three people are allowed in at a time. Plexiglass encloses the register area and all fees are charged to the member’s accounts so as to avoid any contact with credit cards or cash.
Accompanied guests were not allowed to play until May 1, and all of their fees are charged to the accompanying member’s account. Carts are limited to one player at a time unless the people are from the same household. All carts are sanitized when returned. Tee times are at 10-minute intervals, as opposed to the usual eight. Saturday and Sunday golfing groups call in to be put on a list and are given specific tee times to avoid any groups gathering at the tee box.
Due to the lack of available carts, the Men’s Thursday Night League was split into two nights, one group on Wednesday and one group on Thursday. The Ladies’ Tuesday Night League remained intact. No longer are there social gatherings after to await results as the cards are deposited into a box and results are posted on the website the next day. The bag room remains closed as people now take their clubs home.
On the golf course, the grounds crew installed the cups upside down so that people do not have to reach into the hole to retrieve their ball or come into contact with the flagstick, which remains in the hole at all times untouched. All of the bathrooms on the course have been locked as a sanitary measure. There are no rakes in the sand. People use their feet to spread the sand to cover up any footprints. All ball washers were removed. On the practice putting green, there are no flags. As before, all balls from the practice range are washed before the next day. All of the staff who wash and sanitize the carts wear protective gloves.
Hills Grille restaurant was closed inside, but allowed take out only and ordering outside from a small window, removing all tables and chairs from the deck area, and putting only a few tables on the lawn with only two chairs per table. On May 15, the Hills Grille did open its doors so that members could walk in and order, but the look is not the same. Members are greeted by a sanitizing station prior to entering, there are no tables and chairs, plexiglass encases the bar area, arrows on the floor indicate a six-foot distance and point in the direction to walk as you enter one door and go out another so that no one comes in close contact with one another. From the onset, Dawn Lawson and her staff had to think outside the box to keep the Hills Grille open. The offering of special take-out dinners every Wednesday and Saturday nights has proved to be successful for all involved.
The club as a whole has had to undergo many changes and depend on its members to make sure that they social distance at the tee box as posted and follow all of the guidelines. The pool is ready to open but remains closed until further notice from the governor’s office. As per Jefferson Swim League, there will be no league this season. Greene Hills continues to provide a place for members to play golf while conforming to all the COVID-19 restrictions that are necessary for everyone’s safety and well-being. Greene Hills now awaits the governor’s guidelines for Phase 2 of the opening plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.