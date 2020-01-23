“Humility is not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.” —Joshua Medcalf’s “Chop Wood Carry Water”
Shots. Points. Rebounds. Steals. Fouls. Wins. Losses. In each appearance on the basketball court, teams rack up new numbers for these statistics—wearing them as either badges of honor or as albatrosses, depending on recent performance.
For William Monroe High School head coach Jess Stafford, one number means more than any other: 115. Sure, she made short order of earning 100 wins in six years as varsity coach of the girls basketball team, but it’s the 115 young women she’s had the chance to help along their journey to adulthood that has meant the most.
“After winning the 100th game on Jan. 10, all weekend after it wasn’t how many games have we won but how many kids have I coached,” said Stafford, who graduated from William Monroe in 2004. “I feel like that number is more important than how many games we’ve won. We tell our kids all the time that it’s a high school basketball game; it doesn’t really matter if you win or lose. You’re not changing anyone’s life by winning a game. But, how many kids have I coached, that’s the number that was keeping me awake.”
Turns out in her 10 years as a basketball and softball coach she’s coached 115 kids.
“That, to me, is a better number to measure,” she said. “How many opportunities have I had as an individual to make a positive impact on a kid?”
And if you’ve spoken with her at any length you know it’s always about the kids to Stafford.
“Honestly, I’m not gonna say it’s easy because it’s never easy, but we’ve had some really talented classes come through and when you’ve got classes of kids winning 20-plus games a season they’re going to stack up pretty quickly,” Stafford said. “The speed at which we won 100 games is a credit to the kids because they’re incredibly talented and work very hard.”
Under Stafford’s tenure, the Dragons earned their first undefeated regular season in the program’s history and the first state tournament berth since 1987. She remembered cutting the net after the team’s Conference 28 win in March 2016, calling that season “a wild ride.”
“That’s the only net we’ve ever cut down, even though we’ve won more championships, including the regional championship, but for whatever reason the ladder didn’t get brought out,” she said.
Stafford began instituting life values (pillars) into the program right away—unity, passion, humility, servanthood, thankfulness and toughness—and they’ve become the foundation for her program. The team reads books together, the first being “Chop Wood Carry Water” by Joshua Medcalf about the process of being great.
“The game isn’t what we’re here for. I’ve coached 115 kids, and two of them have played in college and that’s not because they didn’t want to; it’s just this is the reality of it statistically. As a high school coach, 98% of the kids that you coach are not going to go play in college so why are you focusing 98% of your time on building athletes?” Stafford asked. “That hits home for me. I want those other 113 kids to take something from this and be able to use it in their lives beyond high school.”
Stafford’s first varsity season (2014-15) the team won eight games. And while she remembers feeling nervous and excited for the first game that season, she doesn’t recall if the team won that game or not.
“I tell the kids all the time they’re not going remember if we win or lose, and that’s the truth. And this honestly is only, what, six years out?” Stafford laughed. “We didn’t win a lot of games, but we were on the floor, we were busting our tails. We were setting the foundation for what’s happening now. Because without that year and without those struggles and without all the lessons learned through that, we wouldn’t be succeeding. Those kids are the same kids that won the first conference championship. They were the first kids that went to the state tournament in many years. So, you have to struggle to get there.”
The girls love when Stafford’s 4-year-old Bennett comes to the games, and she said she’s hoping to be the kind of coach she wants for her son.
“As a parent I try to be who I want him to become through example,” she said. “If he’s into sports—or whatever he’s into—I pray that there’s a program that treats him as a whole person. I want that for him in whatever he chooses, whether music or sports or theater or whatever it happens to be. And that’s why I don’t mind sharing any of the things that we do with anybody that wants know, and I’m always learning and trying to find different things to pull in.”
Stafford said she loves basketball—from practice to game day—but it’s her love of teaching leadership to her teams that keeps her coaching.
“I’m passionate about being a leader for them and being a role model for them,” she said. “What’s really fun is watching my players help with the Medford Basketball League or watching them serve their community or watching them walk down the hallway and pick up a piece of trash not knowing somebody was watching them.”
The Medford Basketball League allows children with special needs to experience what it means to be on a team and is at Culpeper County, Fluvanna County, Albemarle, Monticello, Madison County, Eastern View, Louisa County and Orange County high schools, in addition to William Monroe High School.
“I’ve come away from this a better person than I was when I started, significantly,” Stafford said. “If I tell you to take school as important and as serious as you do basketball, then I need to take school as serious as I do basketball. If I say I want you to be the person who when you walk by a piece of trash you pick it up, then I need to be that person. And I wasn’t always that person.”
In “Chop Wood Carry Water,” Medcalf tells the reader to let go of the outcome of the event and keep the mind in the present, on the process.
While Stafford was OK surrendering the outcome prior to a matchup, she wasn’t always able to let it go after the game—saying goodbye to the critic, even if it’s coming from within.
“I’ve learned that sometimes it’s OK to lose a game if that means you learn a lesson, and not letting a win or a loss define who I am as a person,” she said. “When you’re the coach it all kind of falls on your shoulders. People sit back and pick apart what you do. So, if you put your whole heart into this, you know, you did the best that you could, it really doesn’t matter. Nobody else is in here with us in the trenches like we are.”
Stafford said she felt the pressure through Samantha Brunelle’s time on her court. Brunelle, the No. 1 2019 college recruit played varsity all four years for William Monroe and now plays for Notre Dame. With that talent comes expectations to do more, be more.
“Very early on I beat myself up a lot, trying to reach an expectation of a community,” Stafford said. “It wasn’t ever malicious, but as a young coach you’ve got college coaches coming in all the time, you’ve got the pressure of the community kind of on your back. It wasn’t in a negative way; they didn’t intend to do it that way. But when I learned to let go of those expectations is when the kids learned to let go. The year we read “Chop Wood Carry Water,” that changed it. You’re never going to get it right for everybody and that’s a lesson you can’t learn until you’re in it.”
Not only did Stafford feel pressure through that time, but so did Brunelle and her teammates. When Brunelle was hurt at the Holiday Hoops tournament in winter 2018 it was time to show the doubters what they’d learned.
Brunelle was out for weeks with a broken foot and the girls won the tournament and made it to state semifinals.
“We went into the locker room and just believed and the kids banded together. They stepped up and there’s no more adverse situation than that,” Stafford recalled. “And they shined and nobody thought we could do it. For years we’d heard that Samantha was the whole team. That’s not true; it’s never been true. But that’s hard to prove and then they got the opportunity to prove it and it made me so happy.”
Stafford doesn’t have a plan for how long she’ll continue coaching; she’s taking it year by year.
“I don’t know that you can put an expiration date on it,” she said. “I do have a 4-year-old who’s just now getting started in his own activities and passions and I’ve already missed a lot. In all honesty here’s what happens: you go in with a plan and then you fall in love with the kids and you can’t let them down. I’m just going to follow my heart.”
Stafford takes the time prior to each game to remind the team of their love of the sport.
“This is the game that we love, so let’s go play like it. And we have a lot of fun; it’s almost mandatory, like if you’re not smiling on the court, we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”
Stafford remembered the mentors in her life who got her to this point: a high school coach who really cared about her kids; a college coach who taught the techniques and a lot of what not to do; a different college coach who showed her the value of team unity; and a high school teacher (Mr. Nyrop) who showed her video broadcasting. However, the person who’s had the most influence on her, she said, is her father.
“When I was younger, he coached our travel teams for softball and AAU basketball and always would help me. He taught me a lot of life lessons that I now teach the kids,” she said. “But we definitely butted heads, too. I mean, he was hard on me. I dreaded those car rides home. He was coming from a place of love, and I knew that it was coming from love and it absolutely molded me into the person and coach and that I am, so I fully appreciate him for all that he did for me and continues to do for me.”
Stafford was certainly not built by basketball, but the experiences it brought have shaped her into the person she wanted to become.
“It’s been a growing and maturing process for me,” Stafford said. “All these kids—all 115—every single one of them I was able to have an impact on them in some way, but they had an impact on me, more than they probably know. They’ve made me a better me. Without question, if I had not done this, I would not be the same person that I am. So, it’s changed me. I will love them for the rest of my life, even if I only coached them for a year. That’s why I do this.”
