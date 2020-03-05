The Dragons fell to Skyline High School on the road in the Region 3 semifinal playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the close 60-54 contest.
The Dragons started the game off hot and led after the first quarter 17-12. Foul trouble forced three of the Dragon’s starting players to sit out the majority of the second quarter and the Hawks took advantage, gaining a six-point lead. Monroe battled back and tied the game at the half after Logan Barbour hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer.
The entire second half was a battle with both teams gaining and losing the lead. With the Monroe’s starting post men in foul trouble, Skyline dominated the boards with their height. The Hawks out-rebounded the Dragons 54 to 27. In addition, the Dragon’s shot poorly and were just 2 for 24 from the three-point line. Skyline gained a lead in the fourth quarter and held on. The final score was Skyline 60, Monroe 54.
Barbour led Monroe with 24 points in the contest. Tucker Shifflett scored 14 points and also led the team with five rebounds.
