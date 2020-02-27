William Monroe High School qualified more wrestlers for last week’s state tournament than any other time in its 13-year history with five heading to Salem Friday and Saturday for the Class 3 matchup. Unfortunately for Monroe Ethan Marcotte couldn’t attend due to illness, but the remaining four competed: Connor Marcotte; Connor Redieske; Kaleb Doshier; and Chris Taft.
While none of the wrestlers placed at states, head coach Mark Sizemore is still pleased with the season as a whole.
“I think we had a really good season and we probably had a more consistently winning season than we’ve had in quite some time primarily because we fielded the full lineup at most of our events,” said Sizemore, who is in his 36th year of coaching. “Our team is quite young; the bulk of the team is all made up of sophomores.”
He added the team came very close to having seven qualify for the state tournament.
“We always like to say that this past weekend (regionals) and this coming weekend (states) are the ones that really count—everything else is glorified practice,” Sizemore said. “Based on our performance we did everything we were hoping at regionals.”
Sizemore said when it comes to wrestling it’s a very unique sport—it’s just the player and the opponent.
“If we take a loss in football it’s really difficult to point a finger at any one person over the course of the game,” said Sizemore, who also coaches football at Monroe. “With wrestling if you take a loss, you’re the only person you can look at. Even the coaching aspect is different. Coaching really comes in at practice because in the match, we can give them brief snippets of what we see happening, but there’s no timeouts and there’s no breaks.”
Sophomore Chris Taft, who wrestles in the 138-pound class, took third at regionals. He said he got into wrestling because his dad had competed.
“I like it because it’s very physical,” Taft said. “Every sport I’ve done is very physical, I also do MMA (mixed martial arts).”
Connor Marcotte, who wrestles at 220 and placed second at regionals, said it was his brother that got him into it.
“I just thought it was really fun, so I just stayed,” said Marcotte, a sophomore. He and his brother, Ethan, are identical twins.
Doshier, another sophomore at 126 pounds, also earned second at regionals.
“I like it because it’s a physical sport,” he said. Doshier has been wrestling for nine years and said he hopes to do it in college.
“The mental part of wrestling is pretty hard,” he said. “They physical part is really tough, too. You get worn out.”
Redieske, a junior is the son of the assistant coach, Chris.
“I’ve been around the sport my entire life,” he said. “I just like the people associated with it and I really enjoy the physicality of it.”
Sizemore said that while wrestling isn’t a cut sport, it takes a special kind of person who sticks with it.
“They’ll cut themselves,” he said. “I always say the first week is their trial period. There’s nothing wrong with it; you either fall in love with it or don’t. I always say to be a true wrestler you have to be a bit weird. You have to like to work and train hard.”
Redieske said he’s much more exhausted from a six-minute wrestling match than from a football game.
“And at the end of the day, it’s my success or failure,” he said.
Doshier has played baseball, too and said wrestling is much more mentally and physically difficult.
Sizemore said the offseason is huge in whether the athlete is successful. They will do weightlifting, but it’s imperative they get more wrestling practice, too.
“Once the high school season is over, if they’re willing to travel, the players can get in more matches,” he said. “You can go almost anywhere within a two-hour drive or less on any given weekend. In high school you’re allowed a maximum of 60 matches coming into the post season. Doshier had the most matches for us coming into the post season with 48.”
Sizemore said the wrestling practice is necessary.
“Wrestling is such a learned sport. It can be frustrating for kids if they’re a better athlete and getting handled up in the match by people who just know more,” he said. “Wrestling is the hardest sport hands down that the high school can offer.”
Chris Redieske, who coaches wrestling under Sizemore at Albemarle High School, agreed.
“It teaches you a lot of values you don’t get anymore, like the concept of earning something. You will not get handed anything; nobody will give you an inch,” he said. “The sport is designed to find out who the best is. It’s the closest thing we have to pure competition—one-on-one—that is offered at this level. I think we need more of this type of sport in our schools.”
Another thing he loves about wrestling is the lessons about facing obstacles.
“After leaving this room, when they reach a mental point in their lives where there’s a struggle that we all face, they can figure out how to overcome it. It becomes an obstacle versus a barrier in their lives,” he said.
One myth Sizemore wants to bust about wrestling is that the players starve themselves or eat poorly.
“That’s not even close; we promote good nutritional healthy eating,” he said. “We promote and explain and teach healthy eating to these guys better than anybody because at the end of the day it does us no good to have weak kids who haven’t eaten for three days have no energy to be in there.”
“I think we did pretty good on the season,” Marcotte said. “Most people we have are sophomores and they’ve been getting better with the sport.”
