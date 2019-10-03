William Monroe fell to George Mason last Thursday on the court in straight sets.
Both the Dragons and Mustangs were undefeated in the Northwestern District heading into the match.
This is the first time the teams have faced each other since the Dragons were in Bull Run District. The Mustangs were added to Northwestern this year when it moved up in classification.
George Mason struggled with its serves in the first match, having five unable to get over the net. The Dragons rallied to bring the score to 17- 20 but seemed to lose focus and the Mustangs scored five in a row to win the game 25-17.
The second game was a battle by each team for each point.
When the game was at 9 all—the Dragons began a series of five points in a row, giving them the largest lead of the night at 17-12.
Sophomore Ava Alvarez had a beautiful block to lead the series.
The Dragons weren’t able to hold the lead and fell in game two 25-23.
The third game, the Dragons fell 26-24, after allowing the Mustangs to rack up points early as they struggled to return serves. Freshman Ella Weaver had two beautiful blocks this game, helping the team rally to bring the score to 19 all. The two teams battled for each point getting to 23 all, but the Dragons weren’t able to make it happen.
“I really thought William Monroe brought it tonight and look forward to great matches when they come to see us,” said Mustangs head coach Derek Baxter. “I really like great matches and this was a great match.”
Dragons head coach Leah Wimmer said her team wasn’t sure what to expect since they hadn’t played the Mustangs in so long.
“There were some things we were struggling with and unfortunately those things are so crucial,” she said. “I feel like we got better toward the end. We did not play to our potential but we also played against a very scrappy team.”
Wimmer said more important than the wins, though she does like to rack those up as well, is how the team interacts with one another.
“One thing we talk about is staying positive and staying confident and keeping each other up,” she said. “Caitlin (Shortridge), Ava (Alvarez) and Lexi (Clark) were on the court saying ‘I’m proud of you!’ ‘You can do this!’ ‘I believe in you!’ ‘We’re not done yet!’ They way they act and the culture they have brought it’s something Erin and I have worked really hard on—having that positive culture. They’re a family and they work together.”
The Dragons, 3-1 in Northwestern District, are scheduled to play district rival Central (Woodstock) High School tonight. The team will host Warren County High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.