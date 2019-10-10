Brentsville at William Monroe
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Brentsville (2-3) had a bye. William Monroe (2-3) defeated Western Albemarle, 22-15.
When Brentsville has the ball: RB Kyler Cornwell has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Tigers this season. The junior scored three touchdowns to lead Brentsville to a win over Spotsylvania. QB Guy Hayes is a dual-threat option for Coach Joe Mullinax’s team. Kevin Peterson is the top option in the passing game.
When William Monroe has the ball: RB Dupree Rucker rushed for a season-high 256 yards on 32 carries last week against Western Albemarle to give him back-to-back 200-yard games. Fullback Philip Shifflett has been a force in the running game as well, both as a runner and a blocker. QB Jared Knights continues to get more comfortable in the passing game and isn’t afraid to let it fly. Logan Barbour is a difference maker in the passing game, especially in one-on-one opportunities on the edge, as well as the return game for the Greene Dragons.
The skinny: This could be a potential Region 3B playoff matchup next month as both teams are firmly planted in postseason consideration as they open Northwestern District play. The Tigers are ranked second in this week’s power rankings but headline a very crowded group with a 2-3 record. William Monroe, which will celebrate homecoming on Friday, has just one victory in six matchups against Brentsville, which enters the game with a five-game winning streak in the series. The Greene Dragons' only win was a 26-0 victory in 2001.
