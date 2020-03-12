William Monroe’s Alex Hoffman had previously qualified for two VHSL state indoor track and field championships, but was unable to bring any hardware back to Stanardsville.
The senior standout changed that last Monday when he outdueled Fluvanna County’s Eli Hartzog to claim the Class 3 state indoor shot put title.
“I thank God, first and foremost, for all the abilities he has blessed me with,” Hoffman said. “This will be a huge confidence boost entering the spring season.”
Hoffman trailed Hartzog through the first two throws, but the William Monroe product unleashed a throw of 55 feet, four inches to move in front.
“I felt excited and nervous going into this meet,” Hoffman said. “I felt confident with all the hard work I had put in.”
The throw stood up as Hartzog finished second with a throw of 55-0 to give Central Virginia the top two finishers at the state indoor meet. William Monroe teammate Trevor Myers finished fifth with a throw of 47-6½.
Hoffman credited Hartzog for challenging him on Monday.
“Eli and I have battled all throughout our high school careers,” he said. “We bring out the best in each other. We’ve also become friends along the way.”
For William Monroe’s girls, Kianna Hatchett placed fifth in the triple jump (34-9¾) in the girls Class 3 meet.
