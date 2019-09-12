The United Christian Academy varsity volleyball team fell in straight sets 0-2 against Dayspring Christian Academy of Blacksburg on Friday, Sept. 6. This was the start to its Fall Classic Volleyball Tournament.
The first set was a back-and-forth between the Lady Crusaders and the Lions, ending with a score of 28-26.
The Crusaders seemed to deflate after two apparently incorrect out-ofbounds calls on spikes, though they would have a rematch Saturday afternoon.
“Too many serious errors cost us the match,” noted head coach Ray Powell. “This put the United girls in the loser bracket on Saturday morning against Legacy of Winchester.”
The Lions came ready to play second set, running up the score quickly, leaving United Christian unable to catch up, and ending 25-22.
The Lady Crusaders came out serving well on Saturday morning, taking an immediate 6- 0 lead over Legacy, taking the first game 25-18. Legacy took the second game 25-15, but the Lady Crusaders came back to take the third game 15-6, bringing the overall match to 2-1, United Christian.
On Saturday, the Lady Crusaders faced the Dayspring Lions again, winning 25-21 and 25- 17 to claim the consolation champion spot. The overall championship was won by Roanoke Valley School over Faith Christian School, also out of Roanoke.
Sophomores Alden Knight and Hanna Roach were named to the All Tournament team.
The team faced Regents School at home Monday, after press time, with a record of 3-6. The Lady Crusaders are next scheduled to play at home at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.
