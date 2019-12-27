Many William Monroe High School football team members were honored recently for their work on the field this fall, including Dupree Rucker, a senior, who was named Region 3B Offensive Player of the Year.

Northwestern District

First team defense: Dave Mack, defensive end; Xzabia Kolpack, linebacker, Kaiden Pritchett, defensive back and Will Auer, punter.

First team offense: Jack Gareis, offensive lineman, Logan Barbour, wide out and Dupree Rucker, running back.

Second team defense: Robbie Young, defensive line, Woody Rupe, linebacker and Jeremy Savoie, defensive back and punt returner.

Second team offense: Trevor Myers, center and Evan Wagner, tight end.

Region 3B

First team defense: David Mack, defensive end, Xzabia Kolpack, linebacker and Kaiden Pritchett, defensive back.

First team offense: Dupree Rucker, running back.

Second team defense: Will Auer, punter.

Second team offense: Jack Gareis, offensive lineman and Logan Barbour, receiver.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments