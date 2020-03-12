William Monroe High School has many fantastic coaches, but two co-district Coaches of the Year for the winter season.
Brett Maynard shares the title of Coach of the Year for the Northwestern District Class 3 with Jeff Whittle of Central (Woodstock) High School.
Jess Stafford shares the title of Coach of the Year for the Northwestern District Class 3 with Chris Carrico of George Mason High School.
Senior Martha Apple earned Player of the Year accolades for both Northwestern District Class 3 and Region 3B.
Other honors include:
Boys Basketball
Junior Logan Barbour was named to First Team Region 3B All-Region and First Team All-District for Northwestern District.
Junior Franklin Lindsay and sophomore Troy Jones were both named to Second Team All-District for Northwestern District.
Girls Basketball
Senior Martha Apple and junior Hailey Morris were both named to First Team Region 3B All-Region and First Team All-District for Northwestern District.
Freshman Ella Weaver earned Second Team Region 3B All-Region and Second Team All-District for Northwestern District.
Junior Iyanna Carey earned Second Team All-District for Northwestern District.
