William Monroe High School has many fantastic coaches, but two co-district Coaches of the Year for the winter season. 

Brett Maynard shares the title of Coach of the Year for the Northwestern District Class 3 with Jeff Whittle of Central (Woodstock) High School.

Jess Stafford shares the title of Coach of the Year for the Northwestern District Class 3 with Chris Carrico of George Mason High School.

Senior Martha Apple earned Player of the Year accolades for both Northwestern District Class 3 and Region 3B.

Other honors include:

Boys Basketball

Junior Logan Barbour was named to First Team Region 3B All-Region and First Team All-District for Northwestern District.

Junior Franklin Lindsay and sophomore Troy Jones were both named to Second Team All-District for Northwestern District.

Girls Basketball

Senior Martha Apple and junior Hailey Morris were both named to First Team Region 3B All-Region and First Team All-District for Northwestern District.

Freshman Ella Weaver earned Second Team Region 3B All-Region and Second Team All-District for Northwestern District.

Junior Iyanna Carey earned Second Team All-District for Northwestern District.

