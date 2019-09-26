With its No. 2 player Hayden Gibson injured and out for the rest of the season, coach Ronnie Morris looked at his William Monroe High School varsity team last week and asked unseasoned players to step up their games. The players did not disappoint, helping the team to win three straight days of matches.
Playing against Madison and Orange County High Schools on Monday, Sept.16, at the Greene Hills Club, the Dragons, with a score of 161, decidedly defeated the Mountaineers with their 202 score. Orange ended with 173.
Posting scores for William Monroe were Shane Coleman, 38; Hunter Shifflett, 41; Grant Woodson, 42; and Landon Morris, 44. Other scorers were Blake Shifflett, 47, and Logan Faye, 55.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, Dragons golf traveled to Prince William Golf Course to face Northwestern District opponents Manassas Park High School and George Mason High School.
William Monroe outscored their opponents for a second day in a row with a score of 169 to George Mason’s 189 and Manassas Park’s 232. Winning scores for this match were posted by Woodson, 41; Hunter Shifflett, 41; Blake Shifflett, 42; and Coleman, 45. Others who posted scores were Morris, 49, and Ryan Taylor, 48.
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the team was back at Greene Hills facing Page County and Luray County High Schools.
The Dragons were down two players due to injury and sickness, yet again won decisively, posting a 166 to Luray’s 232. Page only had three players show so they had to forfeit, but participated anyway.
Posting scores for the Dragons were Hunter Shifflett, 38; Woodson, 39; Morris, 38; and Taylor, 46. Others scoring in this match were Blake Shifflett, 49, and Riley Mitchelson, 64.
