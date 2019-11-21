WMHS golfers honored at awards banquet

With a young team this year, Coach Ronnie Morris had no idea how deep the 2019 team would dig, how hard they’d work and the way they would step in for teammates who were injured. And the kids did; taking the team not only to regionals, but also to compete at the state tournament.
With Hayden Gibson, the A player serving in the No. 1 spot, injured halfway through their season, team members Ryan Taylor and Blake Shifflett, who had seen little competing time, accepted their roles to contribute in making their team winners. With the help of their teammates and encouragement from Shane Coleman, the two made it happen.
At the Greene Hills Club, it was a constant to see the boys practicing on the practice range, putting and chipping greens, and playing more and more golf every day that went beyond just their normal practice.
On Sunday, Nov. 17, Morris revered his team and some stand out team members during the end-of-season banquet.
Coleman was honored with the Leadership Award for always encouraging and helping other team members with their swings, chipping, putting and so on. The Most Improved award was given to Taylor for decreasing his score more than 10-15 strokes over the season. Grant Woodson was awarded with as the MVP, for stepping into the No. 1 spot, the A Player on the team, when he had been in the No. 3 Spot. Not only did he see improvement in his overall scores, but he also was named to First Team All Northwestern District and First Team All Region 3B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.