Repeating as Region 3B champions wasn’t meant to be for the William Monroe High School girls basketball team.
Despite persistent pressure and opportunities to take the lead down the stretch in last Thursday’s regional semifinals, the Dragons weren’t able to overcome their offensive deficiencies and fell victim to George Mason, 38-33, on their home court.
The Northwestern District foes squared off for the third time this season and the Mustangs executed their game plan well enough to pull out the win after losing the first two matchups to the Dragons.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” George Mason coach Chris Carrico said. “They’re a well-coached team and Monroe plays tough. We knew it was going to be a full 32 minutes. We were just happy to get another chance at them and took advantage of the opportunity. Both teams put their hearts out there, 100%. We got the exact game we thought it was going to be and it was a battle definitely.”
Zoraida Icabalceta led the way for George Mason with a game-high 19 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. One of her biggest field goals in the game followed a timeout after a foul shot by the Dragons’ Martha Apple tied the contest with just over 5 minutes remaining.
After the break, the Mustangs’ offense worked the ball into the post and then kicked out to the sophomore, who made a clutch 3-pointer to give the lead back to George Mason. Icabalceta then sunk four of six free throw attempts down the stretch as Monroe’s defense was forced to foul to stay in the contest.
“She did enough,” Carrico said. “I know she’ll be frustrated with herself with the number of free throws that she missed. But Z is our coach on the floor. We go as she goes. It’s pretty easy for me when she’s out there. She just makes everybody’s job a lot easier. You’re really comfortable with her hands on the ball, the girls are confident and she’s confident in herself.”
William Monroe managed to close the deficit to one possession with less than a minute to go. But Mustangs freshman Elizabeth Creed sealed the victory by connecting on two free throws.
Ella Weaver and Apple recorded 25 of the Dragons’ 33 points as the rest of the team struggled offensively.
Weaver finished with 14 points, while Apple had 11 in her final game as a Dragon.
“It felt like the lid was on the rim,” William Monroe head coach Jess Stafford said. “We missed a lot of layups, missed a lot of free throws. Those small things that you work on every day, that typically fall for you, just didn’t fall.”
The loss signals the end of the season for Monroe as well as the high school careers of Katie Beale and Apple.
“Katie, she’s our thermostat, she’s our heartbeat,” Stafford said. “She’s about four foot nothing but when she plays, she plays big. She gets big minutes because of that. She’s in your shorts, she’s all over you, defensive specialist.
“Martha, obviously, she was only here two seasons but wow, you get close with a kid like that. She’s an amazing human being and pours buckets in. Just absolutely, on a normal night, is a workhorse. Tonight, she laid everything she had on the floor, the ball just would not go in the basket for her.”
While the season didn’t end as hoped, Stafford is positive about the future of her program.
“There were a lot of opportunities, things could have gone either way,” Stafford said. “We didn’t get the ball in those tight situations where we necessarily wanted to but that’s learning. Two seniors on the team so we’ll bring back a lot of talent but the two that we’re losing, we’re going to miss a lot.
“While this season did not end the way we wanted it to, I could not be more proud of the 13 young ladies who poured their heart and soul into this program,” Stafford added. “We have a special group of strong-willed, self-assured, confident young women who are not afraid to shine their light brightly. They represent our school and community with class and dignity. They fight hard when their backs are up against a wall, stand up for what and who they believe in, and they make me proud to have an opportunity to play a small part in their lives. I am blessed to be able to coach them. They have given me more than I can ever repay them for.”
Region quarterfinals
The Dragons defeated Central (Woodstock) High School at home on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 55-32.
It might have been foreshadowing, but the Dragons struggled to find the basket during last Tuesday’s Region 3B semifinals as shot after shot missed the mark. Junior Iyanna Carey, though, was on fire with 19 points, including five 3-pointers—one in each quarter.
Monroe was the first on the boards but not until three minutes had passed in the first quarter. The score was 8-4, Monroe, at the end of the first.
Senior Martha Apple earned a double-double on the night with 20 points, 10 rebounds and one steal, assist and block each. Senior Katie Beale earned one steal. Carey also earned three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Junior Hailey Morris had 8 points, two rebounds and two assists. Freshman Ella Weaver had one point, three rebounds and three assists. Junior Jenna Velasquez ticked off four rebounds and one steal, assist and block each. Sophomore Chloe Rush earned four points and had six rebounds and one assist. Juniors Iliza Morris and Tori Horn earned two rebounds and one rebound, respectively.
